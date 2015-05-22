Nagpur, May 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards weak ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, weak in trend in international soyabean prices, fresh fall 0n NCDEX and increased supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi said to be the reasons for downward in soyabean here in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,100 32,700-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,200 32,800-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,000-37,000 Amravati 100 32,200-36,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 37,400, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 37,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 650 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 610 Cottonseed refined 635 640 Cottonseed solvent 615 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 648 Soyoil Solvent 604 608 Cottonseed refined 633 638 Cottonseed solvent 613 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 649 Soyoil Solvent 603 610 Cottonseed refined oil 635 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 654 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 658 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 657 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 660 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 653, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 653, Supa - 651, Sangli - 654. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,400 Akola -36,500, Washim - 36,800, Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,400, Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 37,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.0 degree Celsius (116.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 47 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *