Nagpur, May 25 Linseed, rapeseed and castor, non-edible oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by overseas and local oil paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of damage of crop reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oil and fresh fall on NCDEX, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in non-edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid release of stock from stockists. Continuous fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,100 32,400-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,200 32,500-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-36,000 Amravati 100 32,000-35,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,600, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 36,400, Washim - 36,600, Solapur - 36,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 645 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 605 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil Solvent 604 604 Cottonseed refined 633 633 Cottonseed solvent 613 613 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil Solvent 603 603 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 653, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 653, Supa - 651, Sangli - 654. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,4800 Akola -35,600, Washim - 36,200, Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - 36,400, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 37,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.9 degree Celsius (112.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.3 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *