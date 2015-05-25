Nagpur, May 25 Linseed, rapeseed and castor, non-edible oil prices today
strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by overseas and
local oil paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. Buying activity in these oil
picked up because of damage of crop reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in
overseas edible oil and fresh fall on NCDEX, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh rise in non-edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in international
soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid release of
stock from stockists. Continuous fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy
condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-36,100 32,400-36,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-36,200 32,500-36,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,800-36,000
Amravati 100 32,000-35,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-35,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,600, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 36,400,
Washim - 36,600, Solapur - 36,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 645
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 605
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,670
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 770 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 644 644
Soyoil Solvent 604 604
Cottonseed refined 633 633
Cottonseed solvent 613 613
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 643 643
Soyoil Solvent 603 603
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 650 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
651 651
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655,
Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 653, Parbhani - 655,
Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 653, Supa - 651, Sangli - 654.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,4800
Akola -35,600, Washim - 36,200, Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,400,
Jalna - 36,400, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 37,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.9 degree Celsius (112.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.3 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *