Nagpur, May 26 Groundnut oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming trend in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Sentiment also improved after healthy groundnut oil prices in Madhya Pradesh and reported demand from other states, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and rapeseed oils in non-edition section too zoomed up here on good demand from overseas oil paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity even though good hike overseas edible oil prices. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,500 32,000-36,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,600 32,100-37,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-37,000 Amravati 100 32,000-37,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-36,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,600, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 37,400, Washim - 37,600, Solapur - 37,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 645 645 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 605 605 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil Solvent 604 604 Cottonseed refined 633 633 Cottonseed solvent 613 613 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil Solvent 603 603 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 651 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 653, Parbhani - 655, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 653, Supa - 651, Sangli - 654. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,4800 Akola -35,600, Washim - 36,200, Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - 36,400, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 37,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.8 degree Celsius (114.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 47 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *