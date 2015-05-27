Nagpur, May 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards May ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas oil supply reports. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid weak trend in overseas prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soybean oil, weak trend in soymeal and downward condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,000 32,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,100 32,100-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-35,700 Amravati 100 32,000-37,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,700-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,400, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,400, Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 602 Cottonseed refined 615 622 Cottonseed solvent 600 607 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 633 640 Soyoil Solvent 593 600 Cottonseed refined 615 619 Cottonseed solvent 600 607 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 640 Soyoil Solvent 592 597 Cottonseed refined oil 615 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 597 603 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 639 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 641 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 643, Supa - 641, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,300-35,800 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,600, Washim - 36,000, Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - 36,200, Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *