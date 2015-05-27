Nagpur, May 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards May ending, driven by higher
imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on
soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas oil supply reports.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid weak
trend in overseas prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid
increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soybean oil, weak trend in
soymeal and downward condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-35,000 32,000-36,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-35,100 32,100-36,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,800-35,700
Amravati 100 32,000-37,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,700-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,400, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,400,
Washim - 36,200, Solapur - 36,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 602
Cottonseed refined 615 622
Cottonseed solvent 600 607
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 633 640
Soyoil Solvent 593 600
Cottonseed refined 615 619
Cottonseed solvent 600 607
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 632 640
Soyoil Solvent 592 597
Cottonseed refined oil 615 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 597 603
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
639 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
641 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 643, Supa - 641, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,300-35,800 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,600, Washim - 36,000, Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200,
Jalna - 36,200, Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 37,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.3 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *