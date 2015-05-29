Nagpur, May 29 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of fresh rise in overseas edible oil and upward trend on
NCDEX, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready
segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-37,500 33,400-36,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,600-37,600 34,500-36,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,500-36,900
Amravati 100 33,000-37,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,900-36,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 38,100,
Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 37,900.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 636 636
Soyoil Solvent 596 596
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 635
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined oil 615 615
Cottonseed solvent oil 597 597
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 643 643
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined
642 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 645 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 642, Sangli - 646.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,600 35,100-35,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,400, Washim - 36,000, Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200,
Jalna - 36,200, Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,600, Nanded - 37,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *