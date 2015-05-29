Nagpur, May 29 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of fresh rise in overseas edible oil and upward trend on NCDEX, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-37,500 33,400-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-37,600 34,500-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-36,900 Amravati 100 33,000-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,900-36,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 37,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 38,100, Washim - 37,700, Solapur - 37,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 599 599 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 636 636 Soyoil Solvent 596 596 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 635 Soyoil Solvent 595 595 Cottonseed refined oil 615 615 Cottonseed solvent oil 597 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 643 643 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 642 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 643, Supa - 642, Sangli - 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,600 35,100-35,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,400, Washim - 36,000, Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - 36,200, Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,600, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *