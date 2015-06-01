Nagpur, June 1 Major edible oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined oil edible oil section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section reported strong here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid restricted supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,500 34,000-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,600 34,100-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-38,200 Amravati 100 33,700-38,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-37,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 599 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 820 810 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 636 Soyoil Solvent 600 596 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 641 636 Soyoil Solvent 601 595 Cottonseed refined oil 620 615 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 643 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 648, Supa - 648, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.5 degree Celsius (115.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *