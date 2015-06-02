Nagpur, June 2 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices rose by about five dollar per tonne in last two session. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyabean oil in last two sessions, notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,600 34,000-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,700 34,100-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-38,300 Amravati 100 33,900-38,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-37,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 601 Cottonseed refined 630 620 Cottonseed solvent 610 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 648 642 Soyoil Solvent 608 603 Cottonseed refined 630 625 Cottonseed solvent 610 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 652 645 Soyoil Solvent 612 606 Cottonseed refined oil 630 615 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 653 648 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 655 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 656, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 655, Supa - 655, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *