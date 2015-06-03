Nagpur, June 3 Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, fresh fall on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices herein weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,000 33,000-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,100 33,100-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-38,300 Amravati 100 32,400-38,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-37,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 649 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 609 605 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 615 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 820 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 649 644 Soyoil Solvent 609 605 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 615 608 AKOLA Soyoil refined 651 648 Soyoil Solvent 611 608 Cottonseed refined oil 635 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 653 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 656 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 652 NANDED Soyoil refined 655 652 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658, Koosnoor - 655, Solapur - 657, Supa - 657, Sangli - 659. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.7 degree Celsius (107.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *