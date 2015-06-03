Nagpur, June 3 Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil prices
strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers
amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam
climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported
demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil
ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, fresh fall on NCDEX and weak trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices herein weak trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,000 33,000-38,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,100 33,100-38,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,400-38,300
Amravati 100 32,400-38,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,900-37,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200,
Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 649 646
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 609 605
Cottonseed refined 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 615 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 820
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 649 644
Soyoil Solvent 609 605
Cottonseed refined 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 615 608
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 651 648
Soyoil Solvent 611 608
Cottonseed refined oil 635 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 653
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
656 651
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 652
NANDED
Soyoil refined 655 652
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655,
Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658,
Koosnoor - 655, Solapur - 657, Supa - 657, Sangli - 659.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.7 degree Celsius (107.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
