Nagpur, June 4 Castor oil prices in non-edible section today zoomed up in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in
producing regions and good demand from overseas oil-paint industry. Buying activity in this oil
picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major
edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas
oil prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here matching the demand and supply position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-38,500 33,800-38,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-38,600 33,900-38,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,400-38,300
Amravati 100 33,700-38,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,500-38,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200,
Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 649 649
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 609 609
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 649 649
Soyoil Solvent 609 609
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 651 651
Soyoil Solvent 611 611
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 655
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
656 658
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 656
NANDED
Soyoil refined 655 656
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655,
Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658,
Koosnoor - 655, Solapur - 657, Supa - 657, Sangli - 659.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
