Nagpur, June 4 Castor oil prices in non-edible section today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions and good demand from overseas oil-paint industry. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas oil prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here matching the demand and supply position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,500 33,800-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,600 33,900-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,400-38,300 Amravati 100 33,700-38,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-38,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,700, Malkapur - 38,600, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,200, Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 649 649 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 609 609 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil Solvent 609 609 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 651 651 Soyoil Solvent 611 611 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 656 658 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 656 NANDED Soyoil refined 655 656 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658, Koosnoor - 655, Solapur - 657, Supa - 657, Sangli - 659. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *