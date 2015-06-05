Nagpur, June 5 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, easy
condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin
trading activity, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on poor demand from South-based traders amid ample
stock in ready position. Easy condition in internationals soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin
arrival from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,750 32,000-38,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,850 31,100-38,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,400-38,300
Amravati 100 32,700-38,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,100-38,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,500,
Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 649
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 609
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 649
Soyoil Solvent 605 609
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 648 651
Soyoil Solvent 608 611
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 652 656
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 658
JALNA
Soyoil refined
653 654
NANDED
Soyoil refined 652 654
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653,
Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 656,
Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 655, Supa - 655, Sangli - 657.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
