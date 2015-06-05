Nagpur, June 5 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on poor demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. Easy condition in internationals soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher here in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,750 32,000-38,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,850 31,100-38,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-38,300 Amravati 100 32,700-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,100-38,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 38,800, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - 38,700, Solapur - 39,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 649 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 609 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 649 Soyoil Solvent 605 609 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 648 651 Soyoil Solvent 608 611 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 652 656 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 658 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 654 NANDED Soyoil refined 652 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 653, Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 654, Parbhani - 656, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 655, Supa - 655, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,100-35,500 35,100-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,200, Washim - 35,800, Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 35,900, Koosnoor - 36,400, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 36,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *