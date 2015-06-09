Nagpur, June 9 Coconut KP oil today nosedived in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing regions. Reports about
favourable weather conditions for coconut crop, besides, sufficient stocks here and release of
stock from stockists also pushed down prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean oil prices declined further here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international edible oils
also affected sentiment.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and
castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in coconut KP oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing regions. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeasl and downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-37,000 33,000-37,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-37,100 33,100-37,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,700-37,300
Amravati 100 32,900-37,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,700-36,1900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 36,750,
Washim - 36,500, Solapur - 38,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 642
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,460
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 640 642
Soyoil Solvent 600 602
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 642 643
Soyoil Solvent 603 604
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 649 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 647
JALNA
Soyoil refined
646 648
NANDED
Soyoil refined 645 648
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 648,
Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 650, Supa - 651, Sangli - 651.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,700-36,200 35,700-36,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700
Akola -35,700, Washim - 36,300, Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 36,600,
Jalna - 36,400, Koosnoor - 36,800, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 402.6 degree Celsius (108.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *