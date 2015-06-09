Nagpur, June 9 Coconut KP oil today nosedived in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing regions. Reports about favourable weather conditions for coconut crop, besides, sufficient stocks here and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean oil prices declined further here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international edible oils also affected sentiment. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in coconut KP oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeasl and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,000 33,000-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,100 33,100-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,700-37,300 Amravati 100 32,900-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,700-36,1900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - 38,600, Nanded - 36,750, Washim - 36,500, Solapur - 38,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 642 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,460 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 642 Soyoil Solvent 600 602 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 642 643 Soyoil Solvent 603 604 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 649 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 646 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 648, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 650, Supa - 651, Sangli - 651. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,700-36,200 35,700-36,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,700 Akola -35,700, Washim - 36,300, Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - 36,400, Koosnoor - 36,800, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 402.6 degree Celsius (108.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *