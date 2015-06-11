Nagpur, June 11 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed and coconut KP oil, major edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition on international
edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed and
castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on poor buying support from South-based traders
amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased
supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil
because of weak overseas oil prices, downward trend on NCDEX and release of
stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-37,300 33,500-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,600-37,400 33,600-37,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,000-37,100
Amravati 100 32,900-37,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,100-36,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 37,500,
Washim - 37,100, Solapur - 38,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 638
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 598 598
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 639 639
Soyoil Solvent 599 599
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil Solvent 600 600
Cottonseed refined oil 625 625
Cottonseed solvent oil 607 607
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined
644 646
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 643
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 646, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 649.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,300 35,300-35,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200
Akola -35,000, Washim - 35,300, Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 36,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *