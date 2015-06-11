Nagpur, June 11 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil because of weak overseas oil prices, downward trend on NCDEX and release of stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-37,300 33,500-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-37,400 33,600-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-39,500 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-37,100 Amravati 100 32,900-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,100-36,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,100, Solapur - 38,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 598 598 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 607 607 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 646 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 646, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 649. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,300 35,300-35,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,200 Akola -35,000, Washim - 35,300, Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 36,000, Koosnoor - 35,300, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *