Nagpur, June 12 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports
amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean
oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region for third day
today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from local crushing plants
and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because of profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy
condition on NCDEX and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-37,000 33,000-37,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,600-37,100 33,100-37,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,000-37,000
Amravati 100 31,900-36,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,100-36,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,500,
Washim - 37,100, Solapur - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 598
Cottonseed refined 622 625
Cottonseed solvent 602 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 634 639
Soyoil Solvent 594 599
Cottonseed refined 621 625
Cottonseed solvent 601 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 640
Soyoil Solvent 595 600
Cottonseed refined oil 622 625
Cottonseed solvent oil 605 607
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
640 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 643
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 647,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 645, Supa - 646, Sangli - 646.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,700-35,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -34,700, Washim - 35,000, Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,200,
Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,100, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 35,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius (107.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 8.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *