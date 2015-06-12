Nagpur, June 12 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from local crushing plants and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because of profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined further in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-37,000 33,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-37,100 33,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,000-37,000 Amravati 100 31,900-36,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,100-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,500, Washim - 37,100, Solapur - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 598 Cottonseed refined 622 625 Cottonseed solvent 602 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 639 Soyoil Solvent 594 599 Cottonseed refined 621 625 Cottonseed solvent 601 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 640 Soyoil Solvent 595 600 Cottonseed refined oil 622 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 607 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 640 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 645, Supa - 646, Sangli - 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,700-35,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -34,700, Washim - 35,000, Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - 35,400, Koosnoor - 35,100, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 35,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius (107.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 8.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *