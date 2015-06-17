Nagpur, June 17 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of weak trend in coconut producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also pulled down soymeal here in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and weak trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,000 31,000-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-34,100 31,100-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-33,800 Amravati 100 30,500-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,250, Washim - 34,400, Solapur - 34,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 632 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595 Cottonseed refined 622 622 Cottonseed solvent 602 602 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,390 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,390 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined oil 622 622 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola -33,700, Washim - 33,800, Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 47.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *