Nagpur, June 19 Barring a fall in castor and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak because of downward trend in international oil prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed and rapeseed oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,900 31,000-35,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,000 31,100-35,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,800-34,500 Amravati 100 30,500-34,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-34,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,250, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 632 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595 Cottonseed refined 622 622 Cottonseed solvent 602 602 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,390 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined oil 622 622 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -32,700, Washim - 32,800, Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 46.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *