Nagpur, June 19 Barring a fall in castor and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak
because of downward trend in international oil prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed and
rapeseed oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. Heavy rains
yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-34,900 31,000-35,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-35,000 31,100-35,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,800-34,500
Amravati 100 30,500-34,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,300-34,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,250,
Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 632
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595
Cottonseed refined 622 622
Cottonseed solvent 602 602
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,390
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 621 621
Cottonseed solvent 601 601
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 632 632
Soyoil Solvent 592 592
Cottonseed refined oil 622 622
Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
639 639
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -32,700, Washim - 32,800, Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.5 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 46.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *