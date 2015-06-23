Nagpur, June 22 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb because of heavy rains and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here SOYMEAL * Prices today reported sharp fall here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since past four days. Healthy hike on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,900-35,800 30,500-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,000-35,800 30,600-35,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,900-35,500 Amravati 100 30,600-34,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-34,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,400, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,500, Washim - 35,250, Solapur - 35,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 632 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595 Cottonseed refined 622 622 Cottonseed solvent 602 602 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 634 Soyoil Solvent 594 594 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 601 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 634 634 Soyoil Solvent 594 594 Cottonseed refined oil 622 622 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641, Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -31,700, Washim - 31,800, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 54.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *