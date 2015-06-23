Nagpur, June 22 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb because of heavy rains and volume of business poor.
Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for
any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported sharp fall here on poor buying support from South-based
traders amid good supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply
from producing regions because of heavy rains since past four days. Healthy hike on
NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based
plants also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,900-35,800 30,500-35,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,000-35,800 30,600-35,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,900-35,500
Amravati 100 30,600-34,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,400-34,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,400, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,500,
Washim - 35,250, Solapur - 35,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 632
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595
Cottonseed refined 622 622
Cottonseed solvent 602 602
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 634 634
Soyoil Solvent 594 594
Cottonseed refined 621 621
Cottonseed solvent 601 601
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 634 634
Soyoil Solvent 594 594
Cottonseed refined oil 622 622
Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
641 641
JALNA
Soyoil refined
639 639
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 641,
Baramati - 641, Chalisgaon - 642, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 642, Supa - 644, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600
Akola -31,700, Washim - 31,800, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,500,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 54.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *