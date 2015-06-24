Nagpur, June 24 The slide in major edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as American soya digam reported down. Reports about good monsoon, fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP reported down here on poor buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * Only groundnut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment. * Traders expect further fall in edible and non-edible oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Good monsoon expectation in this season, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,750 31,000-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,000-34,850 31,100-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,700-34,500 Amravati 100 30,500-34,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,100, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,500, Washim - 35,000, Solapur - 35,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 593 Cottonseed refined 620 622 Cottonseed solvent 600 602 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 820 830 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,375 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 634 Soyoil Solvent 591 594 Cottonseed refined 620 621 Cottonseed solvent 600 601 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 634 Soyoil Solvent 591 594 Cottonseed refined oil 620 622 Cottonseed solvent oil 603 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 639 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 637 641 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 638 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 641, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 638, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -31,700, Washim - 31,800, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *