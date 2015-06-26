Nagpur, June 26 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm trend in producing belts. Sentiment remained strong because of reported demand from South-based traders, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weaktrading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh hike on NCDEX and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-34,750 32,000-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-34,850 32,100-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,200-34,500 Amravati 100 30,700-34,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-34,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 35,000, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,300, Washim - 35,200, Solapur - 35,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,000-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 633 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 591 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,685 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 632 Soyoil Solvent 594 591 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 630 Soyoil Solvent 593 591 Cottonseed refined oil 620 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 603 603 DHULIA Soyoil refined 641 637 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 640 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 641 638 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 643, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 641, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 641, Supa - 644, Sangli - 646. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,200 Akola -31,500, Washim - 31,800, Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *