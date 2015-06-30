Nagpur, June 30 Barring a notable rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,100 31,200-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,200 31,300-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-34,500 Amravati 100 31,000-34,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-34,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,400, Hingoli - 35,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 35,200, Washim - 35,300, Solapur - 35,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,250-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,000-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 644 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 604 604 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,685 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil Solvent 602 602 Cottonseed refined 629 629 Cottonseed solvent 609 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 642 636 Soyoil Solvent 602 597 Cottonseed refined oil 630 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 606 DHULIA Soyoil refined 650 646 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 652 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 651, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 653, Parbhani - 651, Koosnoor - 653, Solapur - 650, Supa - 654, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,100 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700 Akola -31,800, Washim - 32,000, Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,500, Nanded - 32,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *