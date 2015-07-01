Nagpur, July 1 Soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soymeal, further hike in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,100 31,700-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,200 31,800-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-34,700 Amravati 100 31,000-34,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-34,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500, Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 35,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,250-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,000-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 644 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 604 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 617 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 642 Soyoil Solvent 604 602 Cottonseed refined 633 629 Cottonseed solvent 613 603 AKOLA Soyoil refined 645 636 Soyoil Solvent 605 597 Cottonseed refined oil 635 624 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 606 DHULIA Soyoil refined 653 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 652 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 649 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 655, Baramati - 654, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 655, Parbhani - 653, Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 654, Supa - 657, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -31,900, Washim - 32,000, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 32,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (97.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *