Nagpur, July 2 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in Malaysian palm oil and
upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants restricted arrival from
producing regions because of rains. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on
NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-36,100 34,000-35,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-36,200 34,100-35,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,800-35,700
Amravati 100 33,000-35,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,500-35,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,700,
Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 36,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,250-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 10 8,500-9,000 8,000-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 645
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 606
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 617 617
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 645 644
Soyoil Solvent 605 602
Cottonseed refined 633 633
Cottonseed solvent 613 613
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 646 643
Soyoil Solvent 606 598
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 652
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
653 650
JALNA
Soyoil refined
654 648
NANDED
Soyoil refined 654 650
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 656,
Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 655, Supa - 658, Sangli - 658.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,800-32,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola -31,900, Washim - 32,000, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,600,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 32,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
(Marina H Raja)