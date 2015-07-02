Nagpur, July 2 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in Malaysian palm oil and upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants restricted arrival from producing regions because of rains. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-36,100 34,000-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-36,200 34,100-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,800-35,700 Amravati 100 33,000-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,700, Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 36,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,250-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 8,500-9,000 8,000-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 645 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 606 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 617 617 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 644 Soyoil Solvent 605 602 Cottonseed refined 633 633 Cottonseed solvent 613 613 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 643 Soyoil Solvent 606 598 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 652 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 654 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 656, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 655, Supa - 658, Sangli - 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,300 31,800-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -31,900, Washim - 32,000, Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 32,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) (Marina H Raja)