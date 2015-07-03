Nagpur, July 3 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled jacked up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants restricted arrival from producing regions because of rains. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,500 32,600-35,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,600 32,700-36,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,300-35,100 Amravati 100 32,000-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,700, Washim - 35,700, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,200-4,500 4,250-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 648 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 608 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 617 617 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,360 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil Solvent 605 605 Cottonseed refined 633 633 Cottonseed solvent 613 613 AKOLA Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil Solvent 606 598 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 654 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 653 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 654 654 NANDED Soyoil refined 654 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 656, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 656, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 655, Supa - 658, Sangli - 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,800 31,800-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000 Akola -32,300, Washim - 32,300, Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) (Marina H Raja)