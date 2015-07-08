Nagpur, July 8 In range-bound trade, select edible and non-edible oil prices moved
down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak
global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed rapeseed and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note here on
lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and
Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal,
downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in overseas soyabean prices also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-35,800 32,400-35,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-35,900 32,500-35,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,500-35,300
Amravati 100 32,500-35,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-34,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,100,
Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 640
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 600
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 634 640
Soyoil Solvent 594 600
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 633 638
Soyoil Solvent 593 597
Cottonseed refined oil 626 632
Cottonseed solvent oil 606 612
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
644 647
JALNA
Soyoil refined
645 650
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 651
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 646, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 645, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,400-32,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,300, Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,500,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *