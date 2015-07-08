Nagpur, July 8 In range-bound trade, select edible and non-edible oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed rapeseed and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in overseas soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,800 32,400-35,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,900 32,500-35,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,500-35,300 Amravati 100 32,500-35,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-34,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,100, Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 600 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 640 Soyoil Solvent 594 600 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 633 638 Soyoil Solvent 593 597 Cottonseed refined oil 626 632 Cottonseed solvent oil 606 612 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 644 647 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 650 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 651 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 646, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 645, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,400-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,300, Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *