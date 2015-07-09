Nagpur, July 9 Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, soyabean and cottonseed oil reported strong here on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in overseas edible oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,900-35,200 32,900-35,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,000-35,300 33,000-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,600-35,300 Amravati 100 32,400-35,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,200-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,100, Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 599 Cottonseed refined 630 625 Cottonseed solvent 610 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,320 2,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 637 Soyoil Solvent 601 598 Cottonseed refined 630 625 Cottonseed solvent 610 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 636 Soyoil Solvent 600 597 Cottonseed refined oil 630 627 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 609 DHULIA Soyoil refined 649 646 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 651 648 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 651, Supa - 652, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800 Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,300, Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *