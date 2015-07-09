Nagpur, July 9 Coconut KP oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in
demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on coconut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks
and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Meanwhile, soyabean and cottonseed oil reported strong here on increased demand from
local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in overseas edible
oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also helped
to push up prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and
Castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample
stock in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal,
fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists
also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,900-35,200 32,900-35,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,000-35,300 33,000-35,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,600-35,300
Amravati 100 32,400-35,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,200-34,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,300, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,100,
Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 638
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 603 599
Cottonseed refined 630 625
Cottonseed solvent 610 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,320 2,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 641 637
Soyoil Solvent 601 598
Cottonseed refined 630 625
Cottonseed solvent 610 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 640 636
Soyoil Solvent 600 597
Cottonseed refined oil 630 627
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 609
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 649 646
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
649 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
651 647
NANDED
Soyoil refined 651 648
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651,
Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 648,
Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 651, Supa - 652, Sangli - 652.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola -32,200, Washim - 32,300, Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,500,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *