Nagpur, July 10 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil, release of stock from stockists and weak trend in producing belts also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-35,500 32,800-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-35,600 33,900-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,600-35,300 Amravati 100 32,400-35,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,200-34,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,400, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,200, Washim - 35,900, Solapur - 36,100. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 641 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 601 601 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,710 1,710 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,310 2,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 649 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 649 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 650 650 NANDED Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 651, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 649, Solapur - 651, Supa - 652, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,200-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,600 Akola -32,000, Washim - 32,100, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,600, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)