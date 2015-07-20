Nagpur, July 20 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts
for higher production this season. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as monsoon revived in the region.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release
of stock from stockists. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Beginning of monsoon,
downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in soyabean oil & soymeal fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for fresh fall in prices here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-34,800 32,200-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-34,900 32,300-35,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,000-35,700
Amravati 100 31,900-35,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-35,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 36,700,
Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 36,700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 640
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 6030
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 634
Soyoil Solvent 591 596
Cottonseed refined 625 630
Cottonseed solvent 605 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 632 635
Soyoil Solvent 592 595
Cottonseed refined oil 625 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 605 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 650
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
645 648
JALNA
Soyoil refined
647 651
NANDED
Soyoil refined 647 653
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644,
Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645 Parbhani - 657,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 644, Supa - 647, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,800-32,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,200
Akola -31,600, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)