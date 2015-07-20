Nagpur, July 20 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as monsoon revived in the region. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Beginning of monsoon, downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in soyabean oil & soymeal fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for fresh fall in prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-34,800 32,200-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-34,900 32,300-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,000-35,700 Amravati 100 31,900-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - 36,900, Nanded - 36,700, Washim - 36,400, Solapur - 36,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 6030 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 634 Soyoil Solvent 591 596 Cottonseed refined 625 630 Cottonseed solvent 605 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 635 Soyoil Solvent 592 595 Cottonseed refined oil 625 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 651 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 653 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645 Parbhani - 657, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 644, Supa - 647, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,800-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,200 Akola -31,600, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)