Nagpur, July 21 The slide in rapeseed oil prices, in non-edible section, continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good arrival of rapeseed in producing belts also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall American soya digam prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plant. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,200 31,000-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-33,300 31,100-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-33,500 Amravati 100 31,000-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,700, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 636 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil Solvent 591 591 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645 Parbhani - 657, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 644, Supa - 647, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,200 Akola -31,600, Washim - 31,700, Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 32,200, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *