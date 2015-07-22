Nagpur, July 22 Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices continued to decline in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plant amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and downward on NCDEX also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,000 31,000-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,100 31,100-33,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-33,000 Amravati 100 31,000-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 35,500, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 595 Cottonseed refined 625 627 Cottonseed solvent 605 607 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 631 Soyoil Solvent 586 591 Cottonseed refined 625 627 Cottonseed solvent 605 607 AKOLA Soyoil refined 626 632 Soyoil Solvent 586 592 Cottonseed refined oil 625 628 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 608 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 629 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 647 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 642 Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 643, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700 Akola -31,100, Washim - 31,200, Dhulia - 31,9 00, Hingoli - 31,700, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 32,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *