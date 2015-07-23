Nagpur, July 23 The slide in rapeseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible oil reported weak because of downward trend in overseas oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plant. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected prices. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,900 31,000-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,000 31,100-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-33,000 Amravati 100 31,000-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,300-33,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,900, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,400, Washim - 35,400, Solapur - 35,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 590 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 625 625 Soyoil Solvent 586 586 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 626 626 Soyoil Solvent 586 586 Cottonseed refined oil 625 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 640 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 639 639 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 642 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 639, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 642 Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 640, Solapur - 640, Supa - 643, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700 Akola -31,100, Washim - 31,200, Dhulia - 31,9 00, Hingoli - 31,700, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - 32,700, Nanded - 32,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 9.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *