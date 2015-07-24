Nagpur, July 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined
sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels
amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam and
Malaysian palm oil fell by about two dollar per tonne in a day. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapseed and castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plant amid high moisture
content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX,
fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists
also pushed down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,000 31,000-33,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-33,100 31,100-33,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,200-33,000
Amravati 100 30,500-33,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,200-33,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,400,
Washim - 34,400, Solapur - 34,600.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 631
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590
Cottonseed refined 620 625
Cottonseed solvent 600 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 830 830
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 623 625
Soyoil Solvent 583 586
Cottonseed refined 620 625
Cottonseed solvent 600 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 623 626
Soyoil Solvent 583 586
Cottonseed refined oil 620 625
Cottonseed solvent oil 600 605
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 636 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
635 639
JALNA
Soyoil refined
638 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 637 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 636,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 633, Pachora - 633 Parbhani - 635,
Koosnoor - 631, Solapur - 635, Supa - 635, Sangli - 636.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,800-31,300 31,000-31,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400
Akola -30,800, Washim - 30,900, Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,400,
Jalna - 31,400, Koosnoor - 31,400, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 31,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 23.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *