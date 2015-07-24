Nagpur, July 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil fell by about two dollar per tonne in a day. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapseed and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plant amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,000 31,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,100 31,100-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,200-33,000 Amravati 100 30,500-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,200-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,400, Washim - 34,400, Solapur - 34,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 631 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590 Cottonseed refined 620 625 Cottonseed solvent 600 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 623 625 Soyoil Solvent 583 586 Cottonseed refined 620 625 Cottonseed solvent 600 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 626 Soyoil Solvent 583 586 Cottonseed refined oil 620 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 600 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 640 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 635 639 JALNA Soyoil refined 638 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 637 642 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 636, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 633, Pachora - 633 Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 631, Solapur - 635, Supa - 635, Sangli - 636. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,800-31,300 31,000-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -30,800, Washim - 30,900, Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - 31,400, Koosnoor - 31,400, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 23.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *