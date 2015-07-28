Nagpur, July 28 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil suffered heavily
here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
About seven dollar per tonne fall in overseas edible oils in last five sessions also
affected sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
ample stock in ready position. Notable fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 621
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 587
Cottonseed refined 615 620
Cottonseed solvent 595 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 830
Linseed oil 760 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 612 617
Soyoil Solvent 572 580
Cottonseed refined 615 620
Cottonseed solvent 595 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 612 620
Soyoil Solvent 572 581
Cottonseed refined oil 613 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 593 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 620 627
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
621 625
JALNA
Soyoil refined
621 625
NANDED
Soyoil refined 625 630
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 624,
Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 621, Pachora - 621 Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 623, Supa - 624, Sangli - 624.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,400-31,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,100
Akola -30,300, Washim - 30,700, Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,100,
Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the
occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi Parna.