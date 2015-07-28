Nagpur, July 28 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. About seven dollar per tonne fall in overseas edible oils in last five sessions also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. Notable fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 621 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 587 Cottonseed refined 615 620 Cottonseed solvent 595 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 830 Linseed oil 760 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 612 617 Soyoil Solvent 572 580 Cottonseed refined 615 620 Cottonseed solvent 595 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 612 620 Soyoil Solvent 572 581 Cottonseed refined oil 613 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 593 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 620 627 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 625 JALNA Soyoil refined 621 625 NANDED Soyoil refined 625 630 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 624, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 621, Pachora - 621 Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 623, Supa - 624, Sangli - 624. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,400-31,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,100 Akola -30,300, Washim - 30,700, Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi Parna.