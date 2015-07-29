Nagpur, July 29 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards July ending, driven by higher imports amid weak
global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil.
Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,300-33,000 30,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,400-33,100 30,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,500-32,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,200,
Washim - 34,400, Solapur - 34,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 613 615
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 578 580
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 612
Soyoil Solvent 570 572
Cottonseed refined 615 615
Cottonseed solvent 595 595
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 610 612
Soyoil Solvent 570 572
Cottonseed refined oil 613 613
Cottonseed solvent oil 593 593
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 618 621
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
619 621
JALNA
Soyoil refined
619 621
NANDED
Soyoil refined 623 635
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 624,
Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 621, Pachora - 621 Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 623, Supa - 624, Sangli - 624.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,100
Akola -30,300, Washim - 30,700, Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,100,
Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)