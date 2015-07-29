Nagpur, July 29 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards July ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,300-33,000 30,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,400-33,100 30,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-32,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 34,400, Solapur - 34,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 613 615 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 578 580 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,210 2,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 612 Soyoil Solvent 570 572 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 595 595 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 612 Soyoil Solvent 570 572 Cottonseed refined oil 613 613 Cottonseed solvent oil 593 593 DHULIA Soyoil refined 618 621 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 619 621 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 621 NANDED Soyoil refined 623 635 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 624, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 621, Pachora - 621 Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 623, Supa - 624, Sangli - 624. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,100 Akola -30,300, Washim - 30,700, Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)