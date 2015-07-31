Nagpur, July 31 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market and fresh hike on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 610
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 572 570
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 611 609
Soyoil Solvent 571 568
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 611 609
Soyoil Solvent 570 568
Cottonseed refined oil 605 605
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 621 618
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
620 617
JALNA
Soyoil refined
621 618
NANDED
Soyoil refined 622 620
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622,
Baramati - 622, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 621,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 622, Sangli - 622.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600
Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 39,600,
Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : SOYABEAN MANDI AND WHOLESALE FOODGRAIN MARKET OF NAGPUR APMC REMAINED CLOSED TODAY ON THE
OCCASION OF ASHAD POURNIMA, A MAJOR FESTIVAL OF FARMERS.