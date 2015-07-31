Nagpur, July 31 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market and fresh hike on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 610 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 572 570 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 611 609 Soyoil Solvent 571 568 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 611 609 Soyoil Solvent 570 568 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 621 618 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 620 617 JALNA Soyoil refined 621 618 NANDED Soyoil refined 622 620 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622, Baramati - 622, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 621, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 622, Sangli - 622. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600 Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 39,600, Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : SOYABEAN MANDI AND WHOLESALE FOODGRAIN MARKET OF NAGPUR APMC REMAINED CLOSED TODAY ON THE OCCASION OF ASHAD POURNIMA, A MAJOR FESTIVAL OF FARMERS.