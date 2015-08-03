Nagpur, Aug 3 Coconut oil prices today touched to a record high on in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers for festival season amid
a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this edible oil picked up because of
weak production of coconut in this season. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also boosted
sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, rapeseed and castor oils in non-edible section reported a sharp
fall on poor buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
linseed oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity as no trader was in mood for
any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm
oil prices.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here because of thin arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled stedy here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
boosted sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-32,000 29,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-32,100 29,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,000-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,200,
Washim - 34,300, Solapur - 33,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 611
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,300 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil Solvent 571 571
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 611 611
Soyoil Solvent 570 570
Cottonseed refined oil 605 605
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 621 621
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
620 620
JALNA
Soyoil refined
621 621
NANDED
Soyoil refined 622 622
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622,
Baramati - 622, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 621,
Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 622, Sangli - 622.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600
Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 39,600,
Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *