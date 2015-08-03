Nagpur, Aug 3 Coconut oil prices today touched to a record high on in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers for festival season amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this edible oil picked up because of weak production of coconut in this season. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, rapeseed and castor oils in non-edible section reported a sharp fall on poor buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil here because of thin arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled stedy here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-32,000 29,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,100 29,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,000-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,200, Washim - 34,300, Solapur - 33,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 611 611 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,300 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil Solvent 571 571 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 611 611 Soyoil Solvent 570 570 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 621 621 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 620 620 JALNA Soyoil refined 621 621 NANDED Soyoil refined 622 622 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 622, Baramati - 622, Chalisgaon - 619, Pachora - 619 Parbhani - 621, Koosnoor - 620, Solapur - 621, Supa - 622, Sangli - 622. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600 Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 39,600, Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *