Nagpur, Aug 4 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity because of heavy rains
since morning today.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall on
NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and no takers to soymeal also
pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-32,000 29,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-32,100 29,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,100-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,000,
Washim - 34,300, Solapur - 33,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 611
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 568 571
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,300 2,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 608 610
Soyoil Solvent 569 571
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 610 612
Soyoil Solvent 568 570
Cottonseed refined oil 605 605
Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 619 621
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
618 619
JALNA
Soyoil refined
619 621
NANDED
Soyoil refined 619 622
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620,
Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 619,
Koosnoor - 618, Solapur - 619, Supa - 620, Sangli - 620.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600
Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 30,600,
Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.9 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 48.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *