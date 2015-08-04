Nagpur, Aug 4 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity because of heavy rains since morning today. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and no takers to soymeal also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,000 29,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-32,100 29,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,100-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,000, Washim - 34,300, Solapur - 33,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 611 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 568 571 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,300 2,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 608 610 Soyoil Solvent 569 571 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 610 612 Soyoil Solvent 568 570 Cottonseed refined oil 605 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 585 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 619 621 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 618 619 JALNA Soyoil refined 619 621 NANDED Soyoil refined 619 622 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 620, Baramati - 620, Chalisgaon - 617, Pachora - 617 Parbhani - 619, Koosnoor - 618, Solapur - 619, Supa - 620, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600 Akola -29,800, Washim - 30,200, Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 30,600, Jalna - 29,800, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 48.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *