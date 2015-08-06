Nagpur, Aug 6 Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, weak trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, sharp fall in soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices because of reportedly good monsoon there also pushed down soyabean here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,000 28,400-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,100 28,500-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,000-32,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,800, Washim - 33,800, Solapur - 32,900. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 608 610 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 567 569 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,320 2,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 608 Soyoil Solvent 567 569 Cottonseed refined 592 600 Cottonseed solvent 572 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 608 610 Soyoil Solvent 566 568 Cottonseed refined oil 595 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 575 585 DHULIA Soyoil refined 617 619 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 617 618 JALNA Soyoil refined 618 619 NANDED Soyoil refined 616 619 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 618, Baramati - 618, Chalisgaon - 615, Pachora - 615 Parbhani - 617, Koosnoor - 616, Solapur - 617, Supa - 618, Sangli - 618. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,100 Akola -29,300, Washim - 29,700, Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *