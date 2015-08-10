- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying suppot at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday's Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,750 30,250-31,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,200-31,800 30,400-31,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 170 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800 Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 31,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,000 Gujarat Ambuja 31,750 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,250 Rama 31,500 Ruchi 32,000 Vippy 31,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,000-55,100 solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,300-55,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 57,700-57,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 57,900-58,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship