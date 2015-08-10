- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited
arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying suppot at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday's Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,750 30,250-31,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,200-31,800 30,400-31,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 170 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800
Monday plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil,
2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,000
Gujarat Ambuja 31,750
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 31,500
Mahakali 32,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Prestige Foods 32,250
Premier proteins 32,250
Rama 31,500
Ruchi 32,000
Vippy 31,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,000-55,100
solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,300-55,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 57,700-57,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 57,900-58,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 27,850-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship