Nagpur, Aug 11 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Coconut KP oil today zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil quoted static here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader further rise in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,500 28,000-31,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,600 28,100-32,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-32,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,700, Washim - 33,500, Solapur - 33,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 616 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 576 568 Cottonseed refined 605 600 Cottonseed solvent 585 579 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,350 2,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 611 606 Soyoil Solvent 571 568 Cottonseed refined 605 590 Cottonseed solvent 585 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 611 607 Soyoil Solvent 571 566 Cottonseed refined oil 607 602 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 582 DHULIA Soyoil refined 626 618 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 626 619 JALNA Soyoil refined 622 615 NANDED Soyoil refined 624 618 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 624, Baramati - 627, Chalisgaon - 625, Pachora - 623 Parbhani - 625, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 628, Supa - 626, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *