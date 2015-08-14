Nagpur, Aug 14 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of heavy two-day rain in the regions, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static here in sluggish trading activity because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and downward trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices. Heavy rains since past two days affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,000 29,600-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,700-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,500-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,000, Washim - 33,200, Solapur - 33,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 572 572 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 613 613 Soyoil Solvent 573 573 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 612 612 Soyoil Solvent 573 573 Cottonseed refined oil 607 607 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 626 626 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 627 627 JALNA Soyoil refined 623 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 625 625 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625, Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 626, Pachora - 624 Parbhani - 625, Koosnoor - 625, Solapur - 628, Supa - 626, Sangli - 627. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 89.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day. * * * *