Nagpur, Aug 14 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of heavy two-day rain in the regions, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static here in sluggish trading activity
because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and downward trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices.
Heavy rains since past two days affected arrival, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,000 29,600-32,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,700-33,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,500-32,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,000,
Washim - 33,200, Solapur - 33,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 572 572
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 613 613
Soyoil Solvent 573 573
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 612 612
Soyoil Solvent 573 573
Cottonseed refined oil 607 607
Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 626 626
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
627 627
JALNA
Soyoil refined
623 623
NANDED
Soyoil refined 625 625
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625,
Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 626, Pachora - 624 Parbhani - 625,
Koosnoor - 625, Solapur - 628, Supa - 626, Sangli - 627.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 89.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day.
* * * *