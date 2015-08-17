Nagpur, Aug 17 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp
fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin
trading activity, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,000 29,600-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,700-32,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,700-35,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,000,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 618
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 567 570
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 613 615
Soyoil Solvent 563 565
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 612 615
Soyoil Solvent 563 565
Cottonseed refined oil 607 607
Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 624 626
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
624 625
JALNA
Soyoil refined
621 623
NANDED
Soyoil refined 624 625
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623,
Baramati - 625, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622 Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 625, Supa - 623, Sangli - 625.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
