Nagpur, Aug 17 Soyabean oil today reported down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,000 29,600-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,100 29,700-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,700-35,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,000, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 615 618 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 567 570 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,380 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 613 615 Soyoil Solvent 563 565 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 612 615 Soyoil Solvent 563 565 Cottonseed refined oil 607 607 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 624 626 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 624 625 JALNA Soyoil refined 621 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 624 625 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623, Baramati - 625, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622 Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 625, Supa - 623, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *