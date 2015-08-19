Nagpur, Aug 19 Barring a rise in coconut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Strong rally in coconut producing regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in coconut oil as arrival from producing belt reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,250 29,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,350 29,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,100, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 820 820 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 617 617 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 617 617 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined oil 607 607 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 626 626 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 626 625 JALNA Soyoil refined 623 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 625 625 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623, Baramati - 625, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622 Parbhani - 623, Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 625, Supa - 623, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nag-panchami.