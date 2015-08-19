Nagpur, Aug 19 Barring a rise in coconut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Strong rally in coconut producing regions
also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further rise in coconut oil as arrival from producing belt reported
weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,250 29,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,350 29,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - 33,400, Nanded - 33,100,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 33,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 570
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 820 820
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 617 617
Soyoil Solvent 567 567
Cottonseed refined 605 605
Cottonseed solvent 585 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 617 617
Soyoil Solvent 567 567
Cottonseed refined oil 607 607
Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 626 626
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
626 625
JALNA
Soyoil refined
623 623
NANDED
Soyoil refined 625 625
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 623,
Baramati - 625, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622 Parbhani - 623,
Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 625, Supa - 623, Sangli - 625.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola -28,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nag-panchami.