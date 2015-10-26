Nagpur, Oct 26 Barring a sharp fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-plants also pushed up prices. About 3,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-39,100 32,000-38,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-39,200 32,100-38,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 32,100-38,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3400 31,800-38,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,400, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 643 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 593 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 515 520 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 649 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 650 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 648 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 650, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 651, Supa - 650, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,300 Akola - 35,700, Washim - 35,700, Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - 36,300, Koosnoor - 36,300, Latur - 36,200, Nanded - 36,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.9 degree Celsius (71.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *