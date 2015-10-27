Nagpur, Oct 27 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and rapeseed oil today reported down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Sunflower refined, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported a marginal fall here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for fall in soyabean prices. About 4,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-38,700 33,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-38,800 33,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 32,800-38,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,500-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,400, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,400, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 593 Cottonseed refined 632 635 Cottonseed solvent 512 515 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,650 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 639 Soyoil Solvent 597 599 Cottonseed refined 633 635 Cottonseed solvent 613 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 640 Soyoil Solvent 597 600 Cottonseed refined oil 633 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 613 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 646 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 650 JALNA Soyoil refined 646 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 647 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 648, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 646, Solapur - 649, Supa - 648, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,400-35,900 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,300 Akola - 35,700, Washim - 35,700, Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - 36,300, Koosnoor - 36,300, Latur - 36,200, Nanded - 36,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *