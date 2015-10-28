Nagpur, Oct 28 Soyabean and cottonseed edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported declined here on poor demand from traders and retailers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content (nearly 20 per cent) arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. About 5,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,400 32,400-38,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,500 32,500-38,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 32,500-38,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 32,100-38,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,400, Malkapur - 38,400, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,400, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 590 Cottonseed refined 630 632 Cottonseed solvent 512 513 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 637 Soyoil Solvent 595 597 Cottonseed refined 631 633 Cottonseed solvent 611 613 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 639 Soyoil Solvent 596 600 Cottonseed refined oil 630 633 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 613 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 646 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 649 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 646 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,200-35,700 35,400-35,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,300 Akola - 35,700, Washim - 35,700, Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - 36,300, Koosnoor - 36,300, Latur - 36,200, Nanded - 36,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *