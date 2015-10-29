Nagpur, Oct 29 Barring a fall in castor oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Easy condition in castor producing regions because of good crop position also affected prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content (nearly 20 per cent) arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal in last two sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and good arrival in nearby soyabean mandi also affected prices in thin trading activity. About 5,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-37,400 32,400-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-37,500 32,500-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 32,200-37,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 32,000-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,300, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 588 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 635 Soyoil Solvent 595 595 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 636 Soyoil Solvent 596 596 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 644 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 645 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,200-35,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola - 35,200, Washim - 35,300, Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,800, Jalna - 35,800, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.8 degree Celsius (69.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)