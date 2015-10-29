Nagpur, Oct 29 Barring a fall in castor oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Easy condition in castor producing regions because
of good crop position also affected prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. No
trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm
oil.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from
stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content (nearly 20 per cent) arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal in last two
sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and good arrival in nearby
soyabean mandi also affected prices in thin trading activity.
About 5,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-37,400 32,400-38,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-37,500 32,500-38,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 32,200-37,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 32,000-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,300,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 638 638
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 588
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 635 635
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 636 636
Soyoil Solvent 596 596
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 644 644
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 646
JALNA
Soyoil refined
644 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 645 645
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,200-35,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola - 35,200, Washim - 35,300, Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,800,
Jalna - 35,800, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.8 degree Celsius (69.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)