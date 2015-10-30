Nagpur, Oct 30 Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, easy condition in overseas oils, sharp fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 4,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,100 32,000-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,200 32,100-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,000-37,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 32,300-37,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 589 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 638 Soyoil Solvent 594 596 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 637 Soyoil Solvent 595 597 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 643 646 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,000 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,3700, Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,300, Jalna - 35,300, Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.3 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 11.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)