Nagpur, Oct 30 Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid
weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil.
Besides, sufficient stocks, easy condition in overseas oils, sharp fall on NCDEX and downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources
said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from
stockists. Sharp fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 4,000 soya bags reported for auction in Nagpur soyabean mandi, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,100 32,000-37,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,200 32,100-37,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 32,000-37,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 32,300-37,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,500,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 634 638
Soyoil Solvent 594 596
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 637
Soyoil Solvent 595 597
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 643 646
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
645 646
JALNA
Soyoil refined
645 648
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,000 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,3700, Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,300,
Jalna - 35,300, Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.3 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 11.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)