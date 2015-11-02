Nagpur, Nov 2 Groundnut oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, reports about new crop arrival and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Monday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported fresh fall in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good overseas arrival also pushed down prices in thin trading activity. About 10,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-37,500 32,000-37,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-37,600 32,100-38,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 31,700-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 32,000-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,500, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 637 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 587 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 634 Soyoil Solvent 594 594 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 635 Soyoil Solvent 595 595 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 643 643 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,000 34,700-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400 Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,3700, Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,300, Jalna - 35,300, Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.3 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)