Nagpur, Nov 2 Groundnut oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in
demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks,
reports about new crop arrival and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices,
sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor coconut oil ruled steady
here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported fresh fall in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and good overseas arrival also pushed down prices in thin
trading activity.
About 10,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-37,500 32,000-37,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-37,600 32,100-38,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 31,700-37,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 32,000-37,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,300, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 38,500,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 637
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 587
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 634 634
Soyoil Solvent 594 594
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 635
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 643 643
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
645 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
645 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 644
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 647, Supa - 646, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,700-35,000 34,700-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,400
Akola - 34,700, Washim - 34,3700, Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,300,
Jalna - 35,300, Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.3 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)