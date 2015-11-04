Nagpur, Nov 4 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market and upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor coconut oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Trader expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists because of government raids fear also pulled down prices. About 12,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-36,500 31,400-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-36,600 31,500-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 31,200-37,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,000-36,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 38,300, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,400. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 584 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 633 Soyoil Solvent 595 593 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 634 Soyoil Solvent 596 594 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 643 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 646 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 643 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 648, Supa - 647, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000 Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.0 degree Celsius (68.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)