Nagpur, Nov 4 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market and upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor
coconut oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Trader expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready segment. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend
in overseas soymeal prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists because of government
raids fear also pulled down prices.
About 12,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-36,500 31,400-37,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-36,600 31,500-37,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 31,200-37,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 31,000-36,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 38,300,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,400.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 637 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 584
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 635 633
Soyoil Solvent 595 593
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 636 634
Soyoil Solvent 596 594
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 643
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
646 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
645 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 644 641
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 647, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 647, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 648, Supa - 647, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000
Akola - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.0 degree Celsius (68.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)