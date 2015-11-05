Nagpur, Nov 5 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and
increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor
coconut oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local
crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment
in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries
from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
About 10,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-38,000 31,400-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-38,100 31,500-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 31,400-37,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 31,000-37,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 38,400,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 635
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 584
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 634
Soyoil Solvent 597 595
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 635
Soyoil Solvent 598 595
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 645
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
648 645
JALNA
Soyoil refined
647 644
NANDED
Soyoil refined 646 643
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647,
Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 647,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 650.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 34,000-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)