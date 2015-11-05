Nagpur, Nov 5 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Thursday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor coconut oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Trader expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 10,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-38,000 31,400-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-38,100 31,500-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 31,400-37,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 31,000-37,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 38,400, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 584 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 634 Soyoil Solvent 597 595 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 635 Soyoil Solvent 598 595 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 645 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 644 NANDED Soyoil refined 646 643 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.9 degree Celsius (67.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)