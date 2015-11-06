Nagpur, Nov 6 Linseed and castor, non-edible oil prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint and allied industries for Diwali season. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position in this season. Increased demand from overseas traders also boosted rices. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment, sources said Friday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed and coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased festival season demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices prices. About 15,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,500 31,700-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,600 31,800-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 31,800-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 600 31,800-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,800, Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 589 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 512 512 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 870 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 637 Soyoil Solvent 597 597 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil Solvent 598 598 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 647 647 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 647 NANDED Soyoil refined 646 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 647, Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 33,800-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)