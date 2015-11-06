Nagpur, Nov 6 Linseed and castor, non-edible oil prices today strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint and allied industries
for Diwali season. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position in this
season. Increased demand from overseas traders also boosted rices. Trading activity in other
major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment, sources said
Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed and
coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Trader expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased festival season demand from local crushing plants amid
thin supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries
from South-based plants also jacked up prices prices.
About 15,000 soyabean bages reported for auction in all over Vidarbha , according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-38,500 31,700-38,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-38,600 31,800-38,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 31,800-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 600 31,800-32,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,600, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,800,
Washim - n.a., Solapur - 38,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 8,500-9,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 639 639
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 512 512
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 870 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 637
Soyoil Solvent 597 597
Cottonseed refined 631 631
Cottonseed solvent 611 611
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 638 638
Soyoil Solvent 598 598
Cottonseed refined oil 630 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 647 647
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
648 648
JALNA
Soyoil refined
647 647
NANDED
Soyoil refined 646 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 647,
Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 647,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 649, Supa - 649, Sangli - 650.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,300 33,800-34,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,200, Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)